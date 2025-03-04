Shops at Highland Village’s BLOOM campaign celebrates community, sustainability

BLOOM is a series of events that will take place from March 15 to April 22, turning the Shops at Highland Village into an epicenter of family-friendly activities promoting environmental consciousness.

The first event will be a celebration of Global Recycling Day on March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community will be able to shred old documents, recycle unwanted goods through donations to charitable organizations and take home a reusable bag.

Gently-used towels, dog leashes and collars will be donated to Flower Mound Animal Services. Gently-worn clothing will be collected for Giving Grace, a non-profit serving families in Denton County.

Gently-used yoga mats will be accepted by Inspire Yoga to use for future outdoor activities at the Shops. In return, donators will get a discount for a new mat from the Inspire Yoga studio.

“BLOOM isn’t only an expression of The Shops at Highland Village’s commitment to sustainable practices, but also a testament to our ability to continuously seek ways to enhance the overall customer experience,” said Ravi Wadhwa, general manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “From eco-conscious activations like our Global Recycling Day event to our fun-filled Easter crafts and games, we’re looking forward to seeing how BLOOM champions green initiatives and builds a sense of community in the Highland Village area.”

The Shops will celebrate World Water Day on March 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. by giving away 300 reusable water bottles. Any shopper that provides a receipt from any shop for any amount to Orange Twist or Daily Thread, where they can pick up the bottle.

The grand opening of the newly-renovated outdoor space The Backyard will be celebrated from April 4-6, showcasing its amenities including live music performances, outdoor fitness classes and giveaways. The Shops will also collect food goods for Communities in Schools.

April 12 will celebrate Easter, featuring brunch with the Easter Bunny from 9-11:30 a.m. followed by games, crafts, face painting, bubble machines, hula hoops and rolling eggs from 1-3 p.m.

The events will conclude on April 22 with an Earth Day celebration from 6-8 p.m at The Backyard with a free concert and a beekeeper handling an active beehive. Earth-friendly toys will also be on display at a Learning Express pop-up shop.

For a full calendar of events and more information on BLOOM, visit the Shops at Highland Village’s webpage.