Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

Severe thunderstorms are sweeping through much of North Texas this morning, bringing a risk of damaging winds up to 80 mph, hail, and spin-up tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County, effective until 11 a.m., as conditions favorable for tornado formation persist.

18-Wheeler Rollover (Denton County) Denton County ESD 1 is on scene of an 18-wheeler rollover, southbound I35W near Cross Timbers Road/1171. Engine 514 reports the highway will be shut down. Take another route! — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) March 4, 2025

Authorities urge residents to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and take precautions to stay safe.

Follow us on X/Twitter for frequent weather updates.