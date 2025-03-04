Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Severe thunderstorms are sweeping through much of North Texas this morning, bringing a risk of damaging winds up to 80 mph, hail, and spin-up tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County, effective until 11 a.m., as conditions favorable for tornado formation persist.

Authorities urge residents to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and take precautions to stay safe.

