Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

12/17/24-Ordinance Violation/200-Blk N Forest Ln- -Roosters being a nuisance.

12/19/24-Meet Complainant/8300-Blk Justin Rd- Caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding some concerning matter in a different city.

12/20/24-Agency Assist BVPD/90-Blk McMakin Rd- Assisted BVPD on an intoxicated driver call.

12/20/24-Suspicious Person/8300-Blk Justin Rd.-Juveniles walking around late at night.

12/22/24-Fraud/200-Blk Fox Trot Ln-Caller wanted to report their Facebook being hacked.

12/25/24-Welfare Concern/100-Blk Thornhill Cir-Caller concerned about their elderly parent walking around.

12/25/24-Agency Assist BVPD/E FM 407/S Hwy 377- Assisted APD & BVPD on an intoxicated driver call.

12/26/24-Noise Complaint/200-Blk N Forest Ln-Rooster crowing.

12/27/24-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Lake Trail Ct-Caller wanted officer to speak with son about driving friends’ car without a driver’s license.

12/27/24-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Waketon Rd-Subject wandered off from home and needed a relative to come pick him up.

12/28/24-Burglary/100-Blk Hawk Crest Ln-Caller wanted to report seeing someone go through neighbor’s window. Subject at the residence claimed they were fixing their window and denied anyone coming into the house.

12/29/24-Follow Up/200-Blk N Forest Ln-Caller wanted to report the roosters are long gone.

12/29/24-Meet Complainant/1100-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Complainant needed assistance with PD and FD on breaking a lock on their storage unit.

12/30/24-Suspicious Person/FM 407/Copper Canyon Rd-Caller observed subjects on a motorcycle at the intersection messing with the electrical box.

1/2/25-Suspicious Person/Tanglewood Ln/FM 407-Caller wanted to report a subject jumping into traffic on FM 407.

1/3/25-Animal Complaint/100-Blk E View Ct-Friendly dog followed the caller to the police department. The owner was found who came and picked up the dog.

1/6/25-Fraud/300-Blk Waketon Rd-Caller received a fictitious check.

1/9/25-Suspicious Activity/6000-Blk Pepperport Ln- Caller heard a gunshot nearby. The caller wanted an officer to check the area.

1/12/25-Suspicious Person/Cross Timbers Dr/Ridgebriar Ln- Caller observed a male walking around and yelling at passing cars. The subject is known to DOPD.

1/12/25-Agency Assist BVPD/3400-Blk E FM 407- Assisted BVPD on a “stare down” disturbance in the Kroger parking lot. The complaint honked at a pedestrian and a stare down ensued. 911 was called.

1/12/25-Agency Assist BVPD/McMakin Rd/Broome Rd- Caller advised a homeless male was yelling at cars as they drove by.

1//15/25-Theft/100-Blk Forest Oak Ct- Caller wanted to report a theft of a package. Package was found.

