Edmondson: Consider family emergency plans as March brings chances of severe weather to our area

Whether it comes in like a lion or a lamb, March is often known for the beginning of spring storm season with the potential for tornadoes and, in some years, particularly during and after dry summers, wildfires can be an issue.

Knowing the potential for hazardous situations, it is important for every County resident in to prepare in case of an emergency.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Denton County from March 3 through March 7, we asked all residents to designate a safe place for family members to meet in case of evacuation, decide how to maintain communication with loved ones, and put together a “preparedness kit” of important documents and supplies.

Most importantly, we called upon all our residents to heed warnings and instructions issued by local, county, and state officials and emergency management personnel. We encourage everyone to remain mindful of the dangers presented by severe storms, to stay informed of current weather conditions, and to take precautions to prevent loss of life and property.

For an easy list to find out what you need to do, visit our Denton County Office of Emergency web page on our Denton County website at dentoncounty.gov/1685/Emergency-Preparedness-Tips.

Last year on a Saturday evening on May 25, when tornadoes struck northern Denton County and southern Cooke County, police, fire and EMTs quickly responded to the multiple scenes to render aid. Five tornadoes ranging from EF-1 to EF-3 struck Denton, Montague, Eastland, Collin, Hunt, and Cooke counties, causing significant damage across the region. In Denton County, a marina was torn apart, 24 RVs were demolished, and roofs were torn off several homes.

We were more fortunate than our neighbors to the north in Cooke County, where several individuals lost their lives.

Many police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians came together that evening, overnight, and into the early hours of the following day to render aid to the many injured individuals in the region.

In Denton County alone, a total of 295 damage reports were filed with the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

During the wildfire seasons, firefighters come together in times of need – whether during the Possum Kingdom fires in 2011 that burned more than 120,000 acres and continued for 34 days or the California fires that burned more than 50,000 acres, took at least 29 lives, forced 200,000 evacuations across multiple communities, and destroyed an estimated 18,000 homes and businesses.

For the recent California fires, the Flower Mound Fire Department deployed a Type 3 engine (a cross between a brush truck and a fire engine) with five firefighters to California as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. Three Lewisville firefighters also made the trip. The group headed to California to battle the Woosley Fire for 14 days.

Two Krum firefighters were also deployed to help battle the California wildfires. Krum Fire Department’s Capt. Hector Hernandez and firefighter Jordan Peralez were expected to be in California for two to three weeks.

In Texas alone, 31,453 wildfires occurred in 2011, adding up to a total of 2,947 homes destroyed. Firefighters working together were able to save an estimated 39,000 homes – more than 13 times the number of those destroyed, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service report.

We are fortunate in Denton County to have a cohesive group of first responders who come together in times of need. And with your help in making an emergency preparedness kit for your own family, we can weather any upcoming storms knowing that we are in the best position possible – just in case.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.