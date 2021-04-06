Brown receives Flower Mound’s Lifetime Achievement Award

During Monday night’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Flower Mound resident Doug Brown was announced the recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more than 35 years, Brown has shown his dedication to Flower Mound, the town said in a news release. He currently serves on the town’s Veterans Liaison Board and assists in planning the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, as well as the Veterans Relay Run. He is an active member of Seniors In Motion, and served on the SIM Board for more than 10 years.

In addition, Brown is a member of the Military Officers Association of America, volunteers with the Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Santa Cops program, and serves as an election judge for every local, state and national election. On top of his countless recognitions, Brown has provided more than 1,000 refurbished computers and tablets to veterans and families in need and in 2019, he received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for exemplary achievements of a Senior Corps volunteer.

2019 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Angie Cox and Mayor Dixon recognized Brown during the Town Council meeting. Brown will have his name placed on a plaque at Flower Mound Town Hall, receive an engraved item and an engraved brick at the Flower Mound Public Library, in addition to other honors.