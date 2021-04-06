Lewisville ISD weighing interest in long-term virtual learning program

Lewisville ISD is asking families to submit an interest form for a potential virtual learning program, starting next school year.

LISD staff are exploring the possibilities for creating a long-term virtual learning program that could begin in August 2021, the district said in a letter to families. While the start of next school year is still uncertain regarding health and safety protocols, it is likely far fewer restrictions will be in place for next school year.

Denton ISD recently announced that it will offer a virtual academy as a learning option for students next year.

Parents who do not intend for their child to participate in a virtual program can disregard the letter. While it is unknown at this time what the guidelines will be and what kind of support Texas school districts will receive for virtual learning programs, LISD will be prepared to offer innovative learning opportunities for students.

“We know that many students have found great success with our online learning program and would greatly appreciate your feedback in helping the district understand the level of interest for a full-time, online learning program,” the district said in the letter. “Your feedback will help us in preparing staffing and the resources necessary in creating a virtual learning program.”

Families would be required to lock in their learning pathway for a full year, unlike this year when families could change learning pathways each nine weeks.

A form is available in LISD families’ Skyward Family Access account to indicate interest in your child participating in a full-time virtual learning program for the 2021-22 school year. The form will close on April 16. To access your form, log into Skyward, select the option in the announcement to open the form, or select “Online Forms” > “LISD 2022 Learning Survey”. Follow the directions located on that page to complete the form

Completing this interest form does not lock you into the virtual learning program. Families will be able to finalize their selection of in-person or virtual learning at a later date.