LETTER: Bundgus for Denton ISD Board

Our entire education system is facing serious impacts from COVID with troubling delays in student learning. On May 1 we have an opportunity to position a DISD parent with particular expertise and fresh vision to help our students move forward into academic excellence and successful outcomes. She understands how critical it is to help lift anxieties off students by focusing on building healthy and successful paths that will prepare and propel them forward towards enthusiasm, success and independence. Additionally, her background and strategic ideas will expand and add creative opportunities for technical skills training to aid classrooms and position graduates to hit the ground running. Now more than ever, we have to bring critical help to our students, parents, our teachers, and our DISD – all facing these new challenges! Amy Bundgus is a DISD parent with the critical training and experience to build better outcomes, and why she’s my choice for Place 2 on the Denton Independent School Board! Early voting begins April 19 until April 27, and Election Day for this very critical position is May 1! Our school district elections are more critical than ever before!