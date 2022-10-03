Superfoods restaurant coming to Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant with more than 100 locations around the country, is coming soon to Flower Mound.

The chain uses organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients at each of its locations, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Nautical Bowls’ menu boasts superfood bowls packed with açaí, granola, cacao, coconut flakes and lots of fruit.

The new restaurant will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, next to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. No opening date has been announced yet.

