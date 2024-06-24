Denton County under Heat Advisory through Tuesday evening

Most of North Texas, including Denton County, is under a Heat Advisory from noon Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

High temperatures are forecast between 94-100 degrees, with heat index values up to 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Dangerous heat is expected to continue after Tuesday, too. Above normal temperatures are expected through July 3.

“Summer heat will prevail for the foreseeable future with highs near 100 degrees and heat index values exceeding 105 on a daily basis,” the weather service website said. “With this year’s first long duration period of impactful heat now in progress, we want to remind you to take the proper precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water and stay cool!”