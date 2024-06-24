Robson Ranch Rambler — June 2024

The right music helps us be more physically active and can improve cardiovascular health, muscle strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility. Music can help us release body tension, and lift our mood, all of which can positively impact our overall quality of life. A daily dose of music along with our vitamins and breakfast of champions is a winning combination. At Robson Ranch, we have a smorgasbord of live music options available to us.

The Robson Ranch Music Club has several fun-filled events coming soon for all to enjoy. In June, it is Music Bingo! On Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m. in the clubhouse, the club is hosting a fun game of Bingo set to music. No skill is needed. All you need is a love of music. Five songs in a row—Singo, you are the winner!

The Special Edition Band will be back by popular demand for the Music Club’s Summer Sizzle Dance. The dance is on June 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at rrmusicclub.com for $22 through June 12. Come and once again enjoy this fantastic band!

Fellowship At The Ranch Church is sponsoring Music and Ice Cream, a free event on Sunday, June 9, at 5 p.m. on the Wildhorse Grill patio. Make an ice cream sundae with your favorite toppings, along with some whipped cream! Once you have made your sundae, pull up a chair and enjoy the music of Ed and Terri Miller. The Millers began singing around the piano in Terri’s house over 50 years ago and in various Texas churches. Ed is also a member of the Singing Men of Texas, North Central Chapter. The Millers are still singing together as the worship leaders at Fellowship At The Ranch Church here in Robson Ranch.

The Robson Ranch Classic Rock Club works closely with the HOA and Wildhorse Grill to bring “Rockin’ The Ranch” concerts and events to the Robson Ranch community featuring some of the best tribute and classic rock cover bands in the area.

Every Thursday night, it is standing room only in the bar and on the dance floor at the Wildhorse Grill with live music. Some of us are lucky enough to park a lawn chair at the end of our drive way, enjoy a cold beverage and listen to live music from our favorite country western artists and more. The Casita Boys entertained our Robson Ranch neighborhood and there was dancing in the street!