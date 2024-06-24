Bartonville Town Update — June 2024

Hello Bartonville!

The Bartonville Police Department is gearing up to enhance its patrol capabilities with the recent arrival of a brand-new white Tahoe. This addition marks a significant upgrade for the department, as it replaces one of the older black vehicles that has reached its operational limit. The decision to transition to white Tahoes holds several advantages for the Bartonville PD and its officers. One of the primary benefits is the cooler interior temperatures experienced during the scorching summer months. With white vehicles reflecting more sunlight than darker ones, officers can expect a more comfortable environment while on duty, enhancing their focus and efficiency during patrols. Moreover, the shift to white Tahoes contributes to a cleaner and more professional aesthetic overall.

The Fourth of July is just around the corner. As part of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan survey, residents favored a ban on fireworks by 14 percentage points. Responding to this clear expression of public sentiment, the Town Council took decisive action by passing an amendment to Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances in November 2022. This amendment formally prohibits both the sale and use of fireworks within the town limits of Bartonville. Signs will be posted in June to remind everyone of the ban, and the Bartonville PD will be enforcing the ordinance.

Waste Connections, the Town’s solid waste disposal provider, offers a pre-arranged bulky item and bundle pick-up service, available once a week. Residents can schedule pick-ups for items that are too large or heavy for regular trash collection, provided they do not exceed three cubic yards in total volume or weigh more than one hundred pounds. This service is designed to help residents dispose of oversized or cumbersome items conveniently and responsibly, ensuring that our community remains clean and well-maintained. To arrange a pick-up, residents can contact Waste Connections at 817-222-2221.

Persistent heavy rains have led to widespread challenges across the Town, particularly concerning culverts and bar ditches. Among the most pressing concerns was the failure of the culvert in the 1500 block of W. Jeter. This issue necessitated several road closures in recent weeks as SPI Contractors diligently worked on repairs. Fortunately, the culvert has now been replaced. However, to ensure the durability and effectiveness of the repair, they await dry weather conditions before backfilling the project and repaving the roadway.

As a friendly reminder, we kindly ask residents to assist in maintaining the cleanliness and safety of their properties and the surrounding areas. Please ensure that bar ditches are regularly mowed, and any blockages are promptly cleared to facilitate proper drainage. Additionally, trimming low-hanging tree branches over the road right-of-way is essential to prevent hazards and obstruction of signs. We appreciate the cooperation of residents in these efforts. While the Town has aided in trimming limbs that pose safety risks by overhanging roads and obstructing signs in the past, and will do so again this year beginning June 6, we encourage everyone to continue contributing to these maintenance tasks. By doing so, we can collectively minimize the need for additional services and associated costs, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment for our community. Thank you for your ongoing cooperation and commitment to maintaining our Town’s infrastructure and appearance.

Last month I wrote about our continued engagement with TxDOT regarding safety concerns along FM 407. This month I can announce that at our urging TxDOT has installed a “No U-Turn” sign on southbound FM 407 near Marty B’s. This is a great interim step to improve safety at this intersection while we await installation of the planned traffic signals.

Development Update:

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Swig are going up quickly in front of Kroger, with construction going vertical the past few weeks.

Whataburger is nearing completion of their new location in Bartonville. They appear to be slated for a mid-June opening, according to sources.

Knight’s Landing (RE-5, minimum 5-acre lot subdivision on E. Jeter, between Porter and Gibbons) – this subdivision includes 15 residential lots.

Deer Hollow (RE-5, minimum 5-acre lot subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “Notify Me.”