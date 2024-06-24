Monday, June 24, 2024
Burgess receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Children’s Hospital Association

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26

The Children’s Hospital Association of Texas recently honored U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, with the organization’s Children’s Health Care Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his lifelong support of children’s health.

The award is the first of its kind, celebrating Burgess’ “exemplary contributions to and advocacy for children’s healthcare initiatives,” the association said in a statement. Burgess has represented Denton County for decades in the U.S. House, but chose to not seek reelection this year.

“Throughout his more than 20 years in Congress, Congressman Burgess has been an exceptional champion for the children of Texas, making a difference in advancing health care for our most vulnerable children,” said Stacy Wilson, president of CHAT. “Children, their caregivers and their families have benefitted from his leadership and commitment to informed policymaking. We are honored to celebrate Congressman Burgess’ strong legacy through this award.”

As the most senior medical doctor in the House of Representatives and senior member of several key committees, Burgess has authored, sponsored or backed countless pieces of healthcare legislation that reduced costs, enhanced healthcare access, supported innovation, strengthened the healthcare workforce and ultimately improved health outcomes, according to a CHAT news release. Burgess sponsored the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015, which strengthened Medicare access without adding to the deficit. His support of funding to train pediatricians and pediatric specialists also helped ensure children have timely access to care, according to CHAT.

“I am honored to receive the Children’s Health Care Lifetime Achievement Award,” Burgess said. “Being an OB/GYN, I have made children’s health a top priority of mine. Children across Texas and the United States are experiencing unbearable challenges, and it’s up to policymakers to create legislation that will help our health care workforce deliver to the needs of the children. I am grateful for the opportunity to be recognized for this award and will continue advocating for the children in our nation.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

