CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Grutogi Bistro in Flower Mound. (Photo courtesy Town of Flower Mound)

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our June 2024 print issue.

Grutogi Bistro, serving all-day breakfast, lunch and smoothies, is now open at 310 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Rocco’s Italian Kitchen is now open in the old Swirl Bakery space at 3634 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Jefferson Northlake Luxury Apartments are now open at 4700 Hwy 114, Northlake.

Cerulean Blue Coffee House, serving craft coffee and bakery items, is now open at 420 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Revive Primary Care & Med Spa is now open in Bowery Park at 2570 FM 407, Highland Village.

ROOT Perio & Implant Center is now open at 100 Country Club Rd. #104, Argyle.

Northlake HydroColonic, offering colon hydrotherapy and infrared sauna sessions, is now open at 100 Plaza Place #500, Northlake.

Enchanted Events, a 2,000-square foot event venue, is now open at 2041 Morriss Rd. #410, Flower Mound.

Today Dental is now open at 1248 FM 407 #300, Northlake.

Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop is expected to open this month in the Harvest Neighborhood Shops at 1248 FM 407, Northlake.

Whataburger is expected to open next month at FM 407 and Blanco Dr., Bartonville.

Gong cha, a bubble tea chain, is coming soon to 2321 Cross Timbers Rd., Suite 421, Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

Dallas West Dance Center, Branded Bowls, and Prestige Nail Salon are coming to the Argyle Neighborhood Shops at FM 407 & Hwy 377 in Argyle later this year.

 Bosco Auto Group has closed its doors at 1401 Justin Rd, Flower Mound.

Lucy Voss has closed its doors in The Shops at Highland Village at 4131 Deer Creek #120, Highland Village.

Rush Bowls has closed its doors at 2400 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound.

Smoothie King has closed its doors at 801 International Pkwy #500, Flower Mound.

 Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Burgess receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Children’s Hospital Association
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

