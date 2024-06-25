Tuesday, June 25, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — June 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

Each year, the Town assesses our roads and plans for annual road maintenance in our community. The following work was approved by the Town Council.

Asphalt Spot Repairs: Orchid Hill Roundabout, Abbotts Lane, Blackjack Lane.

Pothole Patch: Copper Canyon Road, Chinn Chapel, Harlington Drive.

Crack Sealing: Valley Wood Court, Hyatt Drive, Jernigan Road.

The work is scheduled to start the week of June 10, barring any weather events. There will be a single lane closure as the repairs and maintenance are being done. Town staff will post the most current schedule of repairs on the town website. The following roads are included in this year’s repairs and maintenance project. We thank you for your patience during these repairs.

4th of July Annual Parade & Picnic

On Thursday, July 4, at 10 a.m., we will celebrate July 4th with our annual Parade and Picnic, and the Copper Canyon Police Department building ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. The parade lineup will be at 9:30 at Copper Canyon Town Hall and will be led by Copper Canyon Police Department and the Denton County Emergency Services District #1. Immediately following the parade, everyone is welcome for hot dogs and drinks at Town Hall. We have activities for the kids, including games and face painting, which are always a big hit with little and big kids! So, bring the entire family and celebrate our country’s independence and meet your neighbors. A special thanks to Carol Owens and Kara Blumentritt and the Woodlands Women Club, for organizing and hosting this event for more than 39 years.

Meet the Copper Canyon Police Chief Breakfast

The Copper Canyon Police Department along with our Neighborhood Watch program will be hosting a “Meet Chief Roger Tighe” breakfast on June 22 at 9 a.m. at Copper Canyon Town Hall. Neighborhood Watch has partnered with Lantana Crime Watch, Lantana Cares and Denton County Emergency Services District #1 who will be bringing its always popular fire engine and first responders. This will be a good opportunity to meet one-on-one with Chief Tighe, hear his vision for the future of the Copper Canyon Police Department and answer any questions you might have. This will be a “family friendly” event and we encourage you to bring the little ones. This personal interaction is what allows Copper Canyon elected officials and staff to hear directly from residents and address topics of importance. For more information, contact Paula Castillo, Neighborhood Watch Chairman, at [email protected].

Flags and Fathers

The month of June brings two important days of celebration. Flag Day on June 14 commemorates the adoption of our flag of the United States. Copper Canyon has many US and Texas flags proudly displayed and a reminder of the patriotism and pride of our residents. On June 16 we celebrate our fathers, both past and present. This special day reminds us a “father” comes in different varieties and should be honored for their presence in our lives.

Stay Connected

Copper Canyon is a unique town in the middle of many larger cities and there are challenges which come with this growth. To stay connected with what’s happening, check our website at www.coppercanyon-tx.org. Have a safe June and I look forward to seeing you at our annual July 4th Parade.

Previous article
Biz Buzz
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.