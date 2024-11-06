Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2024

Happy November, Flower Mound! As we enter the busy holiday season, make sure to take advantage of all the great events Town staff has planned.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, meet us bright and early at 7 a.m. at Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Lane) for Dorothy’s Dash 5K and Kid’s K, benefiting the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. To learn more and register, visit www.flowermound.gov/dorothysdash.

On Veterans Day – Monday, Nov. 11 – you might see police cars driving slowly with their lights on while following runners around town. That’s part of our 11th annual Veterans Relay Run, where veterans and residents run a pre-determined route through town while carrying an American flag. If you see the relay, make sure to give the runners plenty of room and maybe a honk and a wave.

Before I switch gears, there’s one more Town event I want to put on your radar. Our annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Gerault Park From 5:30 to 9 p.m., join us for a parade of lighted floats, pictures with Santa, carriage rides, musical performances, a tree lighting, and much more! Plus, if you’re interested in participating in the parade, we’re accepting applications until Nov. 29. While you’re decorating your float, keep in mind that this year’s theme is Characters of Christmas. To learn more about this free event and register your parade float, visit flowermound.gov/parade. We are accepting canned foods at the event to support the Christian Community Action (CCA) Canned Food Drive if you can bring some.

While the holidays can be a special time for many people, let’s remember that not everyone has the fortunate opportunity to be with family and friends or may not have the means to provide for themselves or their families. Let your heart remain open to the opportunity to help others, if you can, in the spirit of the holidays or any time of the year.

There are so many non-profit organizations that can use your support to aid others during the holidays. Some recommendations to contact include Denton County Meals on Wheels, Giving Grace, The Salvation Army, Ally’s Wish, Christian Community Action, North Texas Food Bank, and Journey to Dream to name a just a few. Additionally, our local schools and churches are always looking to assist our residents in need, and you can reach out to them to donate or assist them in their efforts to help during the holidays.

If you are staying home and cooking this holiday season, many people have fried turkeys. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment.

And while our Flower Mound Fire Department is the very best at keeping us safe, let’s give them a break on Turkey Day. Be sure to keep the fryer at least 10 feet away from structures like your home or garage. Even if you’re cooking your turkey outside this year, your kitchen is sure to get a lot of use. Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them to ensure they are in working order.

Happy Thanksgiving, Flower Mound! Please stay safe and remember those in need. I look forward to seeing you throughout the holiday season at all our wonderful Town events.