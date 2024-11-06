Donald Trump wins back the White House

Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 election, completing what is likely the biggest political comeback in American history.

Despite suggestions that the race would be incredibly close, Trump took off with an early lead, quickly winning majorities in key swing states.

When the race was called just past midnight Texas time, Trump had won three of seven swing states — Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania — putting him at 270 Electoral College votes. Read more here.

Trump, 78, easily won Texas and secured 56 percent of the vote in Denton County.

Trump’s victory makes him just the second president to be elected in non-consecutive cycles, joining Democrat Grover Cleveland — who was picked as the 22nd president in 1884 and the 24th president in 1892.

Republicans also took back control of the Senate, clinching at least 51 seats.