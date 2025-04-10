Meet the Candidates: Northlake Town Council Place 6

Voters will head to the polls starting this month to elect their representatives on local town councils and school boards. In addition, there will be special elections on some ballots in southern Denton County.

Early voting for the Saturday, May 3 General Election runs from Tuesday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 29. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Complete candidate profiles are available at CrossTimbersGazette.com.

Town Council, Place 6 (2-year term)

Argel Flores, 45

City/Town of residence: Northlake

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? Three years

Current occupation: Agency Owner providing insurance and financial services

Education: Graduate of Haltom High School

Studied at Texas State Technical College

Currently hold: property, casualty, Life and Health License

Mortgage License

Security Licenses Registered Rep. 6, 63 and 65

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards: N/A

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I care deeply about our community and its future. I’m running to make sure that every voice is heard and that our city continues to grow in a way that benefits everyone.

If elected, my focus will be on improving our local infrastructure, ensuring public safety, and fostering opportunities for economic development while maintaining the heritage and integrity of our neighborhoods. I believe in working together—listening to the people, collaborating with local organizations and making decisions that reflect the needs and values of all residents.

Mission statement: I am committed to bringing transparency, accountability and a strong sense of community to the council. Let’s work together to make Northlake an even better place to live, work and raise a family. Thank you for your support.

Josh Pezzuto, 43

City/Town of residence: Northlake

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? Three years

Current occupation: Local business owner with Papa John’s and Dan’s Bagels, Director of Commercial Operations at Oasis Pharmaceuticals

Education: BSBA Marketing from Clarion University

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards: Currently:

Chair Town of Northlake Planning and Zoning Commission (one year)

Race Director – Argyle High School Band 1K/5K/10K

Previous:

VP Uniforms – Argyle High School Band

Town of Northlake Planning and Zoning Commissioner

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Over the past two years, I have had a great opportunity to work with the town on the P&Z committee and have really enjoyed learning the ins and outs of local government. The challenges of a small and growing town are exciting, yet understanding the areas that can make the best impact for the greater community are where I would love the opportunity to contribute.

Mission statement: Throughout my personal life and professional career, I have made ‘genuine curiosity’ a core of how I operate. It’s much too easy to go into any position or situation with preconceived notions and/or assumptions. It’s more difficult, yet even more important, to be able to go in with an open mind and a genuine curiosity of each situation so that the best outcome can be accomplished.