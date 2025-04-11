Target to open in Denton at Rayzor Ranch Town Center

The City of Denton has announced the grand opening of a second Target store, set to debut this weekend at Rayzor Ranch Town Center on the southeast corner of I-35 and U.S. 380.

Spanning approximately 147,000 square feet, the Denton North Target will offer everything from household essentials and groceries to clothing and electronics—and is expected to employ about 200 people. Services will include drive up, order pickup, same-day delivery via Target Circle 360, and an Apple at Target section.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The opening of our newest Target location marks a significant stride in the development of our Rayzor Ranch community,” said Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth. “As our city continues to grow, providing high-quality, convenient shopping options while fostering job creation is a top priority. Target’s commitment is a welcome addition to our economy and daily life.”

This will be Denton’s second Target store, joining the existing location at 1801 S. Loop 288. The new store becomes Target’s 50th in Dallas-Fort Worth and is part of the company’s larger-format footprint strategy.

Located near the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, the new Target is positioned to serve the city’s large student population. It also complements the existing Target food and beverage supply chain facility in Denton, which supports 158 stores across Texas.