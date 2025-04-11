Veteran leadership, experience power Marcus girls to soccer state championship

The Marcus Marauders girls soccer team will face the Houston Stratford Spartans in the 6A-Division II State Championship at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Marauders reached the state championship game after winning their district and then beating Plano West, Lamar, Keller Central, Prosper and Forney in the playoff tournament.

“We played a super competitive district and some really tough teams in the playoffs,” said head coach Erin Smith. “And these girls bring the heart, the passion and the fight, no matter who our opponent is.”

Smith said the seniors on the team have been strong leaders in the locker room because of their experience. They were sophomores when the Marauders last made the state championship game in 2023.

That team won the title.

“With experience comes more wisdom and maturity,” said Smith. “They know what it takes to get to this point and they know how to overcome adversity that they’re going to face along the way.”

So far, Marcus hasn’t seen too much adversity, cruising through the tournament and outscoring its opponents 13-0 en route to the championship game.

That could change against high-scoring Stratford, who has outscored its opponents 19-2 in the tournament.

Marcus Soccer fans, join us in Georgetown on Saturday as we play for the STATE TITLE! #TOGETHER

Let’s go, MARCUS! ⚽️ Girls Soccer 6A Div II State Championship

Marcus vs. Houston Stratford

Saturday, 4/12 at 11am

Birkelbach Field pic.twitter.com/Y0BshhSY2X — Marcus Girls Soccer (@Marcus_MMFCG) April 6, 2025

If the Marauders win, it will be their third state title in program history. Since 1987, they have won district 14 times and, since 2000, have eight regional championships to their name.

Smith said that the players throughout the years have created that winning culture.

“We’re super fortunate to have had success throughout the years,” she said. “I attribute the culture to the girls because they work so hard for each other and it has become an expectation of success.”

In order to maintain that success, this group of girls has become close on and off the field.

“They go to battle for each other,” said Smith. “They’re a very special group.”