Flower Mound Town Council approves permanent home for Fire Station 6

At its April meeting, Flower Mound Town Council unanimously approved an agreement that start the next steps in building Fire Station 6 a permanent home.

Currently, the station has been temporarily housed in the Public Works Facility at 6566 Stone Crest Road. The new station is planned to be built on a 6.64-acre lot at 6801 Canyon Falls Drive.

According to the presentation to Town Council, the demand for service, personnel and equipment has created a need to construct a permanent fire facility out west.

The approved agreement with Martinez Architects, chosen for its experience with emergency services buildings, provides for the programming, designing and construction administration of the new station.

A timeline for the project has design for the station happening in summer 2025, construction starting in spring 2026 and project completion in summer 2027.