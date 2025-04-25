Justin voters to decide on 10 charter amendments

Early voting is underway, and voters in the City of Justin will head to the polls to decide on 10 proposed amendments to the city’s charter during a special municipal election.

The amendments, approved by the City Council, cover a range of governance and administrative reforms. They include proposals to extend councilmember terms from two to three years, reduce the total number of terms allowed, revise the process for filling vacant council seats, and establish new ethical guidelines through the creation of a Board of Ethics. Other propositions address city management policies, candidate qualifications, and conflict-of-interest procedures.

One notable change under Proposition C would alter how the city fills vacancies on the council by requiring the city secretary to first offer the position to the unelected candidate who received the most votes in the most recent election. Proposition J seeks to rewrite the city’s ethics section entirely, establishing a formal ethics board and a code of conduct for city officials and employees.

Early voting runs through April 29, with voting locations including the Denton County Elections Center and Justin City Hall. Election Day is Saturday, May 3.

Full details on each proposition and voting logistics can be found here. The election is being held in conjunction with the city’s general election for City Council seats.

For Justin City Council Place 1, Ryan Stevens is running unopposed to replace Alyssa Linenkugel.

For Justin City Council Place 2, Scott Kasper is running against incumbent Tomas Mendoza.

For Justin City Council Place 3, Steven Teschke is running unopposed to replace John Mounce.

All City Council members serve two-year terms.