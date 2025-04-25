Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 11, a solicitor for a pest control company received a citation after he was given multiple warnings and continued to solicit without a city permit, bugging residents. The solicitor never paid the citation, so he was arrested after it went into warrant status.

On March 12, the families of three juvenile girls reported a suspicious situation that occurred at The Shops at Highland Village. They stated two men in their mid-30s approached the girls and asked if they would answer some questions while being filmed for social media in exchange for $50. At first, the girls agreed and accepted the money, but then they felt uncomfortable, gave the money back and walked away. Although no crime occurred, Shops management was made aware; they stated they hadn’t received any other complaints or information about the men.

On March 13, a resident reported hearing a gunshot near his home. As officers approached the area, they observed a vehicle speeding away from the scene where the noise had been reported. A stop was made, where three young men, ages 16 to 18, were found in possession of a machete, BB gun and fireworks. The teens admitted to setting off the fireworks and were issued citations as a result.

On March 16, witnesses notified officers working at the scene of a vehicle accident that the offending driver, who had received a citation for running a red light and colliding with the victim’s vehicle, had hidden a cell phone under a traffic cone and then denied he put it there. He was adamant that he didn’t know anything about the phone despite people watching him place it there. The phone was collected by officers and turned in as found property. The phone had no SIM card or identifying information.

On March 19, AMC Theatre employees reported the disruptive behavior of two moviegoers, including jumping up and down, screaming and vomiting. When officers spoke with the suspects, the female suspect said she was having a reaction to ketamine therapy, and she was transported by medics to the hospital due to actively vomiting while first responders were there. The male suspect was found in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia with meth residue, and was arrested at the scene.