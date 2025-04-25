Branded Bagels brings a taste of New York to Northlake

After a year and a half of planning and preparation, a grand opening is finally within reach for Branded Bagels in Northlake.

The family-owned business off of FM 407 in Northlake Commons aims to bring a New York-style bagel to Texas.

“My husband and I went on a bagel tour in New York and learned how to make bagels,” said Christie Wangoe, one of the founders of Branded Bagels. “We loved it, and thought how we could bring the New York bagel to Texas.”

Her and husband Craig Wangoe started a bagel shop in New York from the ground up, on just a cement floor. Eventually, they packed up shop and brought all their equipment down to Texas.

The menu consists of various types of bagels and schmears as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches. For drinks, the shops will serve hot and iced coffee, iced tea and cold brew.

“We’re excited,” said Christie. “We did a soft opening with a limited menu and it went really well.”

By the time the grand opening comes around, the full menu will be available to order.

Something else Branded Bagels will have is a rotating bagel and schmear.

Each week, a new, unique menu item will be available to bring in more customers.

Part of the excitement for the Wangoes and the other owners, Craig and Andrea Wilkinson, is the community where they are opening.

“We’ve been really excited about the support and all the people that have already come to try our bagels,” said Christie. “We’re starting to get into a groove and routine, but we’ve really appreciated the community’s support.”

The shop already has some regulars that have made multiple trips to the bagel spot. Christie said one of the best parts about opening in a community like southern Denton County is how close everyone is.

“It’s cool because my husband and I live five minutes away and the Wilkinsons live in Justin, just down the road,” she said. “And they’ve lived here for 30 years so they have a big network of people that have helped us grow.”

For more information on Branded Bagels, visit their website and their Facebook page.