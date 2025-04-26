Town of Double Oak Update – April 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

April strolls in like that friend who brings snacks and bad news. The flowers are blooming, the sun’s finally sticking around and everything feels fresh and alive—until your allergies turn every walk outside into a sneeze marathon. You’re sniffling through the daffodils, wondering if the trees are out to get you personally. Easter rolls in with chocolate, eggs and maybe a lovely brunch, offering a brief, pastel-colored distraction. But when you start to relax, Tax Day creeps up like a ninja with paperwork. April’s that perfect mix of beauty and Benadryl, sunshine and stress, where nature shows off and the IRS reminds you who’s really in charge.

Local Government Works! How about our State Government? Is it working for Double Oak?

Pending State Legislation and Potential Impact on Double Oak’s Zoning Regulations: As part of our ongoing commitment to keeping you informed, we would like to share an update regarding several bills currently being considered by the Texas Legislature that could impact zoning and land use authority across the state. These proposed laws may affect how cities like Double Oak can regulate minimum lot sizes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs), such as guest houses or backyard apartments.

Minimum Lot Size Regulations – No Immediate Impact to Double Oak: Two proposed bills, House Bill 878 and Senate Bill 15, seek to limit cities’ ability to require minimum lot sizes for single-family homes. If passed, these laws would prevent cities from requiring lots larger than 2,500 square feet (HB 878) or 1,400 square feet (SB 15).

The good news is that these bills currently apply only to cities with populations of 150,000 or more, so Double Oak would not be affected. Our current minimum lot size regulations will remain in place.

Accessory Dwelling Units – Cause for Concern: A more pressing issue involves proposed legislation that could limit our town’s ability to regulate accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which include structures like guest houses or converted garages used as residences.

Three bills in particular—HB 878, HB 1779 and SB 673—would prevent cities from regulating ADUs in many meaningful ways. These bills:

Prohibit cities from adopting ordinances that indirectly or directly limit ADUs, such as requiring owner-occupancy, minimum lot sizes, parking or density limits.

Allow only minimal regulation of ADUs (e.g., height, size, aesthetics and building and fire code compliance).

Cities are required to approve or deny permits for ADUs within 60 days; otherwise, the permit is automatically approved by law.

Empower the Texas Attorney General to enforce compliance. If a city is found in violation, it could be barred from raising its tax rate the following year.

It’s worth noting that similar legislation failed in the last session, and these bills have not yet been approved for a vote. However, the language of these proposals suggests a strong intent to limit local control over neighborhood development.

Alternative Bill Supports Local Control: In contrast, House Bill 2480 proposes to preserve municipal authority over accessory dwellings. This bill:

Allows towns like Double Oak to regulate ADUs and potentially restrict their sale or lease.

This prevents cities from regulating ADUs based on a resident’s age or employment relationship with the primary homeowner.

Explicitly maintains a city’s right to adopt ordinances related to design, permitting, and zoning for ADUs.

Does not include punitive measures, such as tax rate restrictions or automatic permit approvals.

What Residents Should Know: These proposed laws do not override private deed restrictions or HOA rules. If your subdivision restricts ADUs, those limitations would still be enforceable by your HOA or neighbors.

As a Type A general law municipality, Double Oak cannot pass a local charter or ordinance to override state law if these bills are adopted.

Legal challenges are not viable unless and until the bills are passed into law.

What Is Double Oak Doing: We are actively monitoring these bills and any others that may affect our town’s authority to manage local zoning and development. If necessary, we will coordinate with other municipalities and advocacy groups to oppose legislation that weakens local control and advocate for bills like HB 2480, which respects the voices of smaller communities.

We will keep you updated as these bills move through the legislative process.

As we enjoy all that April brings—yes, even the sneezes—we want to wish everyone a joyful and restful Easter. We’re incredibly grateful to the Double Oak Women’s Club and the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, whose annual Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast have become a beloved tradition for families across our community. It’s events like these that make Double Oak feel like home. So whether you’re hunting eggs, flipping pancakes or just soaking up the spring sunshine, we hope your Easter is filled with laughter, love and maybe a little less pollen.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].