Denton County Sheriff’s Office talks about its Explorers Program

The Explorers Program is an educational initiative designed for young men and women aged 14 to 20, providing them with hands-on experience and insights into the field of law enforcement. Participants gain a fundamental understanding of law enforcement skills while developing positive character traits, leadership abilities and life skills and exploring potential career paths.

Ultimately, the goal is to empower them to make ethical decisions and reach their maximum potential in any career they choose.

Recently, the Explorers hosted a dinner to recognize and thank the instructors for their commitment and to celebrate the hard work of its 16 members.

Over the past year, the Explorers collectively logged an impressive 385.5 community service hours, with one member, Corporal Landyn Horton-Kozak, contributing a remarkable 100 hours. These community service hours were earned through various events, including training sessions, recruitment events, parades, Women’s Empowerment Programs, community projects, and several activities organized by the Sheriff’s Office that required assistance or volunteers.

To acknowledge outstanding achievements, the Explorers held a vote that resulted in a tie for the Instructor of the Year award. Corporal Adam Fults from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Ms. Alisa Scheps were recognized with this award.

The Sergeant and two Corporals presented the Explorer of the Year award to Jena Lewallen for her hard work and achievements within the post. Jena earned this award because she is dedicated and highly active in community service events. In 2024, she ranked among the top five explorers, dedicating 36 hours of community service. Since joining the explorer post, Jena has grown significantly and has become a leader among her peers.

In addition, Danny Chilton earned the title of Rookie Explorer of the Year. Danny joined our Explorer post midway through the year and quickly embraced everything it offers. He became actively involved and formed friendships with many of the other explorers. In 2024, Danny completed over 50 hours of community service and consistently performed well at all post-functions and events he attended.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be at least 14 years old and have completed the 8th grade, with a maximum age limit of 20. Those under 18 must have parental consent to enroll. Participants are required to be enrolled in school and maintain a minimum GPA of 70 or a “C” average. A clean criminal record is necessary, along with successfully passing a background investigation. Applicants must also complete a Personal History Statement and be able to adhere to the program’s operational standards and procedures.

If you have any questions or would like to apply, contact Deputy Vance at [email protected] or 940-349-1651.