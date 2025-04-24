Softball playoffs: Marcus, Argyle win series openers, other local teams play Friday

The road to the UIL State Softball Championship started on Thursday and five schools from southern Denton County’s school districts are competing in the first round.

Marcus and Argyle are already one step closer to advancing to the next round after Thursday night wins.

6A–Division II

Marcus High School kicked off the tournament with a 14-0 win over Prosper in game one of the three-game series on Thursday at The Colony High School.

It took just five innings for the Marauders to run-rule the District 6 champion Eagles.

The Marauders finished the regular season 20-8 and 9-5 in district play for a 4th-place finish. Prosper went 20-2 in the regular season.

The winner of the three-game series will face off against the winner of Arlington vs. Irving Nimitz.

Denton Guyer, ranked No. 13 in the state by MaxPreps, will face Plano West.

The Wildcats ended the regular season 22-3 and won a district title with a 13-1 record. The Wolverines finished 16-9 in the regular season.

The winner will face the winner of Richardson Pearce and Haltom.

To follow the 6A–Division I playoff bracket, click here.

6A–Division I

Flower Mound, ranked No. 24 in the state by MaxPreps, will face off against Allen High School in the first round.

The Jags finished the regular season 18-7-1 and took second place in the district behind Guyer with a record of 12-2. Allen finished the regular season 14-17-1.

The winner will face the winner in the matchup between Irving and Arlington Martin.

Lewisville Hebron will play Plano East in the opening round.

The Hawks finished the regular season 18-6 and 10-4 in district play, good for third place behind Flower Mound. Plano East finished the regular season 22-9.

To follow the 6A–Division I playoff bracket, click here.

5A–Division I

Argyle won the series opener against Brewer High School on Thursday, 4-1.

Game 1 ✅ LET’S GOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/lxNKjlUd5C — Argyle HS Softball (@ArgyleSoftball) April 25, 2025

The Eagles finished the regular season 15-14 overall and 6-6 in district play, grabbing the last playoff spot in the district. Fort Worth Brewer finished the regular season 18-11.

The winner will take on the winner of the series between Fort Worth South Hills and Mansfield High School. South Hills took game one of the series on Thursday, 4-3 in 10 innings.

To follow the 5A–Division II playoff bracket, click here.