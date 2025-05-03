Election Night: Copper Canyon incumbents ousted, Argyle ISD and Justin’s propositions pass

The results

Argyle ISD Proposition A

Passed with a vote count of 2,467 FOR and 1,286 AGAINST.

Argyle ISD Proposition B

Passed with a vote count of 2,125 FOR and 1,617 AGAINST.

Argyle ISD Voters Approve PROP A & PROP B! ✅ Proposition A passes with 65.73% – 2,467 votes

✅ Proposition B passes with 56.79% – 2,125 votes Thank you, Argyle ISD Community! Together We Soar! pic.twitter.com/lv64UiSRKf — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) May 4, 2025

Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Tanya Wright won with 6,387 votes against Julie A. Greenawalt’s 3,505.

Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 5

Charles R. Stafford won with 5,536 votes against Phyliciá Anderson’s 4,165.

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 (At-large)

Sheila Taylor won with 5,916 votes against Ryan Echols 2,735.

Northwest ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Jeff Dearing won with 1,650 votes against Joe Washam’s 1,280.

Town of Argyle Mayor

Ronald Schmidt leads with 837 votes against Chad Sheddy’s 251.

“I’m humbled by the overwhelming support shown at the polls,” said Schmidt, “Over the last eight years, I have worked hard to serve the citizens of Argyle and the town that I love. Argyle is a wonderful place to live, with amazing people. I have done my best to run a positive campaign and to focus on what town leadership has achieved, as well as the work still ahead. I am truly grateful for all the supporters that have stood by me on this journey. One thing I have never forgotten is that I serve the citizens. I am confident that our town leadership, together with our town staff will do the best job for you, the good citizens of Argyle while remaining steadfast to our vision.”

Town of Argyle Proposition A

Failed with a vote count of 546 FOR and 552 AGAINST.

Town of Copper Canyon Mayor

Jeff Mayer won with 277 votes against incumbent Ron Robertson’s 108.

Town of Copper Canyon Place 4

Janae Newton won with 261 votes against incumbent Dale Andrews (107) and Shawn Gaudet (10).

Town of Flower Mound Proposition A

Passed with 2,930 votes FOR and 1,758 AGAINST.

Town of Flower Mound Proposition B

Passed with 3,367 votes FOR and 1,322 AGAINST.

City of Justin Place 2

Tomas Mendoza won with 160 votes against Scott Kasper’s 118.

City of Justin Proposition A

Failed with 131 votes FOR and 151 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition B

Passed with 227 votes FOR and 56 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition C

Passed with 170 votes FOR and 111 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition D

Passed with 249 votes FOR and 34 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition E

Passed with 180 votes FOR and 89 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition F

Passed with 170 votes FOR and 110 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition G

Passed with 212 votes FOR and 68 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition H

Passed with 261 votes FOR and 20 votes AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition I

Passed with 268 votes FOR and 16 AGAINST.

City of Justin Proposition J

Passed with 247 votes FOR and 34 AGAINST.

City of Lewisville Place 4

Lonnie E. Tipton won with 1,069 votes against Joshua Chanin’s 837 and Carlos E. Andino Jr.’s 367.

City of Lewisville Proposition A

Passed with 2,046 votes FOR and 302 AGAINST.

City of Lewisville Proposition B

Passed with 1,287 votes FOR and 1,042 AGAINST.

City of Lewisville Proposition C

Failed with 1,140 votes FOR and 1,186 AGAINST.

City of Lewisville Proposition D

Passed with 1,575 votes FOR and 699 AGAINST.

City of Lewisville Proposition E

Passed with 1,858 votes FOR and 459 AGAINST.

City of Lewisville Proposition F

Passed with 1,241 votes FOR and 1,106 AGAINST.

Town of Northlake Place 6

Josh Pezzuto won with 323 votes against Argel Flores’s 153.