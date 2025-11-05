Survey names Texas Health one of the best workplaces for women in 2025

Texas Health Resources, which has multiple hospitals in Denton County, earned the honor of one of 2025’s Best Workplaces for Women. This is the organization’s ninth time being named to the list, ranking No. 41 this year.

“We are honored to be recognized for our strong workplace culture,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO. “At Texas Health, we have created and continue to cultivate an environment where everyone feels respected, acknowledged, supported, valued and empowered to perform their best life’s work.”

To determine the best workplaces for women, Great Place To Work analyzed nearly 605,000 survey responses from women who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have women in at least 20% of its non-executive manager roles and have at least one female C-suite executive.

“The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive,” said Texas Health in a statement. “Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role.”

“We live by Our Texas Health Promise: Individuals Caring For Individuals, Together and being mindful and considerate of people and their life experiences and beliefs is central to that,” said Carla Dawson, chief people officer at Texas Health.

Earlier this year, Texas Health ranked No. 33 on a list of 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2025 — the highest among healthcare systems recognized. Last month, Texas Health ranked No. 1 on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list. It was the organization’s 11th year on the list and its 10th time topping the nationwide rankings.