Events in southern Denton County to celebrate Texas Arbor Day

Arbor Day is a holiday that celebrates the planting, care and appreciation of trees. Here are some events going on in southern Denton County on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the holiday.

Argyle:

Argyle will host its Seventh Annual Celebrating Arbor Day event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayor Ron Schmidt will have table for residents to chat and grab coffee and donuts as they drive through and pick up their tree.

Keep Argyle Beautiful and certified arborists will also be at the event to share program information and give tips on the best way to plant and maintain trees.

The event also helps the town maintain its Tree City USA Certification, which was awarded to Argyle for the sixth time in 2024.

“Argyle’s rural, small-town charm is anchored in our location on the western edge of the Cross Timbers,” said the town in a press release. “We are proud to once again be named Tree City USA and to celebrate the fact that approximately 30% of the town’s 11 square miles is under tree canopy.”

Residents living within Argyle Town limits and its extraterritorial jurisdiction can sign up for a time to pick up a tree, while supplies last.

The Town of Argyle is also conducting a tree rebate program to increase the town’s tree canopy. Residents can buy trees and get a credit from the town for its purchase.

Flower Mound:

Flower Mound’s Arbor Day festivities will start on Friday and continue until Saturday.

On Friday, the town will plant a Cedar Elm tree at Shadow Ridge Park at 4 p.m. It will be the last of 46 trees that were planted by the town as part of its annual tree planting program.

Along with the ceremonial final tree and guest speakers, town staff will also give away 50 Post Oak seedlings and 25 Desert Willow seedlings on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Saturday, Flower Mound will be handing out trees as part of its annual tree giveaway.

According to the town, there are still a few unclaimed three and five-gallon trees available.

To receive a tree, residents must pre-register for the event. Once registered, residents will receive confirmation with a designated pick-up time. Registered residents will need to bring an ID showing a Flower Mound address and proof of registration to the Town Arboretum at Westchester Park at their designated times.

Highland Village:

The City of Highland Village will be planting 20 native trees at Unity Park on Briarhill Blvd. on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Trees will be planted along the path between the pickleball courts and the baseball fields.

According to the city, volunteers will assist in planting the trees, so they should bring their own gloves and closed-toed shoes. Highland Village’s parks crews will provide the shovels and start digging the holes.

The event will also provide residents the opportunity to learn about the Friends of the Highland Village Parks Foundation and its reforestation project.

To sign up as a volunteer, residents should email [email protected] with a list of attendees.

Crews will be set up under a blue tent in the area between the pickleball courts and baseball fields.