Attorney General Ken Paxton to speak at UNT Turning Point USA event

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Thursday he will be speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of North Texas in Denton on Monday at 7 p.m.

“The left, which includes many radical professors and university administrators, has tried to silence and even punish young conservatives for speaking out for their beliefs. I am honored to join the UNT Turning Point chapter to continue to show these conservatives that they are not alone and that they are on the right side of history in this fight for truth and freedom,” said Paxton. “I look forward to both encouraging and being encouraged by these courageous young patriots at UNT.”

According to a press release from Paxton, the event is open to the public with preferred seating for students.

“We are so excited to welcome Attorney General Ken Paxton in the University of North Texas,” said UNT’s Turning Point USA chapter in an Instagram post. “You don’t wanna miss it.”

The event will be hosted by the university’s TPUSA chapter and will take place at the Lyceum Theater (Room 226) inside the University Union Building on UNT’s campus.

Paxton’s press release encouraged UNT students, alumni and members of the community to attend and hear from the attorney general and other featured speakers.

According to a post from UNT’s TPUSA chapter, other speakers include influencer Sara Gonzales, Turning Point USA UNT’s President Anthony Vita and Mary-Catherine Hallmark, the student whose video of student reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination went viral.

The video led Texas’ attorney general to pressure UNT administration to take action. Paxton soon after opened an investigation into the university over the incident.

Doors will open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

The UNT event is one of many Paxton will be speaking at, including events in Austin, Houston, Lubbock and San Marcos.