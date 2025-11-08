The Arts: Local residents’ creative spirit on display during Arts Month

November is Arts (and Cultural) Month in Flower Mound, offering residents many opportunities to experience local creativity and community spirit.

The Art Party at the Library will be held Friday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. The annual event will feature artwork by LISD and homeschool students, live performances by a local elementary school show choir, and professional art demonstrations, including shibori, the traditional Japanese art of dyeing cloth. Families can enjoy face painting, glitter tattoos, and hands-on activities such as button making and Artist Trading Cards (ATCs).

A bookmark contest is underway, and attendees at the Art Party can vote for their favorite design. Voting ends Nov. 9, and the winner will be announced during the library’s 40th anniversary celebration on Nov. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The newly-formed Flower Mound Arts League, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the arts, will also participate in the Art Party with a craft activity where children can decorate fall leaves for a community tree display.

Throughout Arts Month, artwork from 14 local artists will be on display across the town’s four art walls, including the Town Hall Art Display (Creative Urges); Library’s Practicing Artist Wall (Creative Urges); Senior Center Art Wall (Three Artists, One Painting); Community Activity Center Art Wall (Honoring Lives Lost Too Soon). Each display reflects the personal inspirations and artistic visions that fuel each artist’s practice.

As a continuation of the Expression of Connection community art project from the 2025 Flower Mound Arts Festival, the town will add another painted chair to its Take a Seat: Expressions of Connection exhibit at Heritage Park. Residents interested in helping paint a chair can contact Tish Carter at [email protected].

The Cross Timbers Artists Guild (CTAG) will host its annual Studio Tour on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can meet local artists, view their studios, and enjoy live demonstrations. An opening reception will be held Friday, Nov. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Studio Art House, 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 800, where members will also exhibit their work through Dec. 5.

The 2025 tour will feature 14 art experts – in woodworking, pottery, fiber art, fused glass, oil pastel, Acrylic, watercolor, mixed media and oil – in nine separate locations and three shared studios.

CTAG members’ work will also be on display at the Lewisville Grand Theater through the end of November.

Additional Arts Month performances include a Lewisville Lake Symphony concert at the Lewisville Grand on Nov. 14, and Our Productions Theatre Company’s “Broadway Out of Bounds” benefit concert on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m.

For those interested in learning about the proposed Flower Mound Art Center, visit flowermound.gov/2754/Performing-Arts-Center.

The arts are alive and well in Flower Mound this November — and the creativity continues into December with holiday performances by Voices of Flower Mound and the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra.

Treat yourself to one or more of these local art experiences and let the arts enrich your life right here at home.