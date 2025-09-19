Attorney General Paxton calls out UNT for removing student from class over Kirk comments

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called out the University of North Texas Friday morning for singling out a student that “denounced the assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

According to Paxton, he believes the university “potentially violated Texas law by punishing a student for voicing support for national hero Charlie Kirk in the aftermath of his political assassination.

“On Sept. 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated for his courageous defense of truth, patriotism and Christian belief,” said Paxton in a statement. “Instead of mourning this shocking political assassination, radical leftists across the country celebrated the tragedy.”

Amid the news of Kirk’s assassination, Paxton said “one brave student expressed her opinion that the political assassinations should not be celebrated,” which led to her being forced to leave the classroom by the professor.

UNT was reached out to three times for comment with no response and has not released a statement, yet.

The accusations come amid many the government has sent toward higher education institutions.

Recently, Governor Greg Abbott called for the expulsion of a student from Texas State University that allegedly mocked the assassination of Kirk at a vigil on campus.

Hey Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences. https://t.co/lR0ovIDLBL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 16, 2025

Texas A&M announced its president, Mark Welsh, will step down Friday evening.

While the press release from the university didn’t give a reason, recent backlash from the public and government officials over gender discourse in a children’s literacy offered by Texas A&M brought a lot of attention to the university on social media.

According to the letter, Paxton believes the incident might have violated the university’s “student conduct, employee ethics and two different free speech policies.”

“For too long, universities have become incubators for radical left-wing ideology instead of fostering a space for learning and open, peaceful discussion of ideas. Instead of addressing the disgusting celebrations of political assassinations, UNT has protected these terrorist sympathizers and punished the brave student who stood up to the radical mob,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will not remain silent when our so-called institutions of higher learning stifle free speech and encourage an atmosphere of political terrorism. UNT must answer for its apparent negligence.”

To read the full letter from Paxton, visit the website of the Office of the Attorney General.

This is a developing story, check back later as more details are reported.