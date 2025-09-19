Local videographers help world changers share their stories

Andrew and Dominique Krebs have always had a passion for helping people and businesses share their stories through video. But where they’ve made their mark as videographers is in promoting stories of purpose, heart and hope—moments in time when corporations, non-profits, personal brands and small businesses step beyond their day-to-day to spark change in their communities.

All those world changers needed was someone to capture their vision and inspire others through compelling, story-driven films.

“Video production has always been great for spreading the word and increasing engagement around whatever you want to promote or the story you want to tell,” Andrew said. “We love working with people who find ways to go beyond themselves and their businesses.”

Dominique agreed, adding, “We love learning why business owners do what they do, and we think it is important for us to capture and share that with others.”

Andrew and Dominique moved to the Denton County area four years ago and have watched the demand for their company, Metron Video Production, skyrocket locally and internationally among change-makers looking to showcase their impact and amplify their message to a broader audience.

The key, they say, is tailored visual content—and there’s no one they trust more than Metron. Whether you’re a local chamber of commerce, a personal brand with a global ministry, a non-profit or a corporation with meaningful community-focused initiatives near and far, Metron ensures your story is told in the most impactful way possible.

Once you experience Andrew and Dominique’s video work, it’s easy to see why influential voices and respected organizations such as TCL, Covenant Church, Cortica, Platinum Auto Glass, Ryan Leak, Golden Tate, the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce and many others continue to have their voices heard and their missions make a lasting difference.

“We are honored,” Andrew said. “We love what we do, and we’re far from done—we’d like to take this as far as we can push it, including providing job opportunities to those who share our passion. The bottom line is that we want the people we work with to continue being the world changers that they are. If they are doing something meaningful, we want to be the ones who tell their story.”

To learn more about Metron Video Production, please visit www.metronvidpro.com.

