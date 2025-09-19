Denton County reports second human case of West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health announced Friday afternoon a human case of West Nile Virus was reported in the City of Denton.

This is the second human case of West Nile Virus Non-neuroinvasive Disease reported this year.

Officials said no other information about the person will be shared due to patient confidentiality.

In order to minimize the chances of being infected, DCPH advises residents:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

“With both mosquitoes and humans testing positive for West Nile Virus in Denton County, we ask community members to remain vigilant in mosquito source reduction and the utilization of repellants,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH assistant director and chief epidemiologist, “These simple actions are easy ways to protect yourself and others from mosquito-borne illnesses.”

The first human case of the year was reported on Sept. 11 in the “northwest quadrant of unincorporated Denton County,” according to DCHP.

A human case was confirmed after mosquito traps around Denton County have tested positive for the virus over the last few months, including in Flower Mound, Highland Village and more.

For more information on what the county is doing in regard to West Nile Virus, visit the WNV page on DCPH’s website.