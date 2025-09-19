Lewisville Police announce arrest of armed and dangerous suspect

The Lewisville Police Department announced on Thursday it arrested 19-year-old Mario Anaya, the suspect that was accused of aggravated robbery on Sept. 9.

“Lewisville PD commends the tireless efforts of its detectives and officers for their swift investigative work, which led to the identification and arrest of Anaya,” said the department in a statement. “This is a prime example of the dedication and commitment to public safety that our department strives to achieve every day.”

The suspect, identified as Anaya, was taken into custody on Thursday. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of interference with emergency request for assistance.

On Sept. 9, police released a statement asking the public to be on the lookout for a male subject “that was wanted in connection with two aggravated robberies” that occurred in the area of Corporate Drive and Southwest Parkway.

According to Denton County jail records, Anaya was also arrested and booked into the county jail by Corinth Police on Sept. 5. He was charged with burglary of vehicles and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Anaya was released on Sept. 5 before being booked again on Friday on the aggravated robbery charges.

He is currently being held at the Lewisville Jail.

The investigation remains active and police will continue to look for more evidence.

Lewisville PD asks that anyone with additional information contact Detective K. Kelly by phone at 972-219-3661 or via email at [email protected].

Anonymous information and tips can be sent in to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or at the Denton County Crime Stoppers website.