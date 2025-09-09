Lewisville PD on the hunt for armed and dangerous suspect

Lewisville Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery.

Officials described the man as a Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 22 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts with a black stripe and a white graphic, a gray backpack and black shoes.

The suspect was also wearing a black and red mask with a skull graphic on it during the incident.

Police said the suspect frequently travels the area of South Highway 121 Business and Corporate Drive.

Officials said the suspect allegedly used what appeared to be a firearm while attempting multiple robberies, which is why he is considered armed and dangerous.

Lewisville PD advises anyone that sees the individual not interact with him, rather call 9-1-1, instead.

Any information can be sent to Detective K. Kelly via phone at 972-219-3661 or via email at [email protected]. Information can also be submitted anonymously via the Denton County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-388-8477.