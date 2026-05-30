Marcus faces do-or-die Game 3 after Tomball evens series

By Tony Lawrence

The Marcus Marauders knew Tomball wouldn’t go quietly.

After handing the previously unbeaten Cougars their first loss of the season Thursday night, Marcus saw Tomball respond with an 11-4 victory in Game 2 of the UIL 6A Division II State Semifinals on Friday at Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas.

Marcus struck first when Ryan San Miguel launched a two-run home run in the opening inning, but Tomball answered immediately with three runs in the bottom half of the frame and never looked back. The Cougars added three runs in the second inning and three more in the third to build a lead they would not surrender.

San Miguel added an RBI single later in the game, while Griffin Beals scored the Marauders’ final run as Marcus continued to battle with its bullpen despite the deficit.

The loss evens the best-of-three series at one game apiece and sets up a decisive Game 3 on Saturday with a trip to the UIL 6A Division II State Championship game on the line.

And honestly, that feels fitting.

For all the fight Marcus has shown this season, it was never going to be easy.

A month ago, the Marauders were fighting simply to earn a playoff spot. Since then, they have battled through four playoff rounds, swept their way to the state semifinals, and became the first team all season to hand Tomball a loss.

Now their season comes down to one game.

One more opportunity. One more challenge. One more chance to prove that this remarkable postseason run still has another chapter left to write.

Saturday will decide who advances to the state championship game.

Marcus has spent the last month refusing to let its season end. Saturday will test that resolve one more time.