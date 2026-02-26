Dallas Cowboys kicker invests in soccer entertainment concept in Denton County

Star Dallas Cowboys placekicker Brandon Aubrey invested in the launch of a virtual soccer concept that is planned to open March 6 at Grandscape in The Colony.

TOCA Social has venues in London and Birmingham with plans to expand into Paris and Mexico, but Grandscape will be the concept‘s first location in the United States.

Aubrey, despite playing in the NFL, hopes it will encourage the community to enjoy the sport of soccer. He played collegiately at Notre Dame before professional stints with Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League.

“Soccer is where my professional journey began,” said Aubrey. “When I saw what TOCA Social built overseas, combining competition, technology, soccer and a great night out, it immediately felt like something Dallas would embrace.”

The concept will launch just ahead of the FIFA World Cup chaos that will soon take over North Texas.

“With the World Cup coming to North America this summer and soccer growing rapidly in North Texas, the timing couldn’t be better,” said Aubrey.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, branded as “Dallas Stadium” for the tournament, will host nine matches during the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

Multiple facilities around North Texas, including the University of North Texas in Denton, have been designated as possible training sites for national teams, though none have been selected, yet.

“Dallas is one of the premier sports markets in the country and home to one of the fastest-growing soccer communities,” said TOCA Global CEO Yoshi Maruyama. “Launching our first U.S TOCA Social here, alongside an athlete like Brandon who is beloved locally and passionate about the global game, makes this a natural fit.”

TOCA Social was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup veteran and Major League Soccer player Eddie Lewis with a goal to make a globally-acclaimed soccer entertainment destination.

Former USWNT player Abby Wambach is also involved with the concept as a TOCA board member.

TOCA Social has partnered with Major League Soccer in an effort to further its goal of growing soccer play and fandom in the United States.

Aubrey continues to grow his influence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex amid extension talks with the Cowboys.

Reports indicate the kicker is looking to become the highest paid kicker in the league, passing Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s $6.4 million per year.

However, talks between Aubrey’s agent and the Cowboys front office are still ongoing.