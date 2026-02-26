Denton County early voting numbers show tight turnout race between Democrats and Republicans

With one day to go in early voting for the March 3 primary election in Denton County, Democratic and Republican voter turnout is almost identical.

According to county data as of Wednesday, 39,328 Republican ballots have been tallied in the primary. The same data shows 37,320 Democratic ballots have been submitted throughout the county.

Both parties have ramped up turnout in the second week of voting, but Republican ballots seem to be pulling ahead as early voting approaches its end on Friday.

From Monday through Wednesday, 15,042 Republican ballots were submitted compared to 13,571 Democrat ballots.

Following the conclusion of early voting at 7 p.m. on Friday, your last chance to vote is on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3.

After the votes have been tallied, Denton County residents will know many of the Democratic and Republican nominees that will represent their parties on the general election ticket come November.

Two races being watched closely are the Senate Republican and Democratic contests.

Dallas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has a double-digit lead over Austin state Rep. James Talarico in the final days of Texas’ Senate Democratic primary, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

On the Republican side, a new poll found Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn running neck-and-neck, with neither candidate close to the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Paxton led with 36% to Cornyn’s 34%. Houston U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt was in third, garnering 26% of the vote.

The poll also found U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, and state Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, were poised to advance to a runoff election in the open Republican primary to succeed Paxton as attorney general.

In the event a candidate from a primary race with three or more candidates isn’t able to earn more than 50% of votes in the race, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 26.

To learn more about many of the local primary election races that are contested, visit The Cross Timbers Gazette’s Meet the Primary Candidates series.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.