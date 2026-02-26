Denton County moves toward balanced housing market amid sales slowdown

Housing affordability remains one of the most pressing challenges for North Texas residents, with new data from the National Association of Realtors showing that while mortgage payments may appear attainable on paper, many households still struggle to meet income requirements.

The typical monthly mortgage payment across the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area is $1,796, requiring a qualifying annual income of about $86,208. Early 2026 estimates show median individual incomes range from $50,000 to $66,000, while the median household income is approximately $87,000 — just enough to meet affordability thresholds.

The metro area includes about 1.77 million homeowners, representing 59.8% of households, and 1.2 million renters. The median age of homeowners is 54, compared to 39 for renters. Median household income for homeowners is $110,750, while renters report a median of $57,528.

Homeownership rates vary by demographic group, with 67.5% of white households owning homes, followed by 65.1% of Asian households, 55.4% of Hispanic households and 38.7% of black households.

The median homebuyer in the region is 41 years old with an income of $126,440. Nearly 59% of buyers are moving from elsewhere in Texas, 13.7% are relocating from out of state and 4.5% are moving within the same county.

Locally, Denton County is seeing signs of a shifting market. According to the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors’ January housing report, active listings increased 7.6% year over year, while closed sales declined 14.9%. Months of inventory rose slightly to 3.3 months, and the median home price fell 4.2% to $425,000.

Additional data shows Denton County’s median sales price declined 9% to $420,000, while active listings surged 21.4%. Closed sales dropped 10.1%, and inventory rose to four months, signaling a more balanced market overall.

In Flower Mound, the median home price increased 10.9% to $622,500, despite a 35% drop in closed sales. Highland Village reported a 16.2% year-over-year decline in median price to $482,000, with active listings up 19.4% and closed sales down 50%, leaving 2.3 months of inventory. Lewisville saw closed sales decrease 22% year over year, while active listings rose 4.6% and inventory remained tight at 2.8 months, with median prices declining slightly.

Real estate analysts say the combined trends — rising supply in some areas, declining sales and softening prices — reflect a market adjusting after several years of rapid growth, while affordability remains a central concern for would-be buyers across North Texas.