Wabi Sushi now open in Flower Mound

Sushi and Japanese cuisine are on the menu at one of the latest restaurants to open in Flower Mound.

Wabi Sushi opened its doors in May along FM 2499 in Flower Mound.

The restaurant, not to be confused with the North Texas chain Wabi House, serves a variety of sushi, dumplings, soups, poke bowls, rice and salads.

Wabi Sushi also has a kids menu with little shrimp balls, grilled bulgogi and honey-glazed chicken.

Another highlight of the menu is a variety of sushi pockets, which are small, bite-sized sushi samplers.

The new Japanese spot is located next to Cold Stone Creamery in the space previously occupied by Parlor Doughnuts, which left Flower Mound for Dallas in January.

For more information on Wabi Sushi, check out the restaurant’s online menu.