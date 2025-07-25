Foodie Friday: Pizza you can feel good about

Pizza is pizza, right? Wrong. Heavenly Crust Pizza in Flower Mound is more than great pizza. Not only is their pizza, well… heavenly, but they do so much more. If you look carefully, you just might see angel wings or a halo or two on the owners and their employees.

First, the pizza. With so many choices in Flower Mound for pizza, why choose this one?

They call themselves “Heavenly Crust” and that is the perfect name. Their crust is divine—and it ought to be after months of development and testing to get just the right amount of crispy and pillowy.

And they got it right.

Don’t take my word for it though. With over 20 different pizzas on the menu, you’re sure to find something amazing. You can get pizza by the jumbo slice, so you don’t have to share, a 12″ or 18″ pie, a calzone (careful—they are larger than you expect!) or stromboli.

BUT there’s more. Salad. Sides. Desserts (three kinds of cheesecake, cannoli, tiramisu and chocolate mousse cake!), gluten-free crust, vegan cheese and extra toppings.

You’d think that was enough but… this wonderful spot is not just in business to be in business. They are becoming a supportive part of the community with teacher appreciation week specials, fundraisers for local groups and partnerships with local schools. They’ve also got some fun events.

Heavenly Crust runs a pizza making class for kids ages 7-12. Cost is $30 per student and is usually on a Saturday morning from 9-12. Your aspiring chef can learn to toss dough like a pro. Space is limited, so reservations are required. They will make it, top it, bake it and eat it. Watch social media for dates for upcoming classes or email [email protected].

And then there’s the Name Game—a free cheese pizza for those with the name of the day. It’s played once a month for one day only and is announced on social media at 10 a.m. on the day of the game, so be sure to follow them.

Got a party planned for this summer? Invite them to your party—it’s too hot to cook anyway. They have a great catering menu (including dessert!) and can help you have a successful event.

Owners Erik and Ronda Bauer, Flower Mound residents, want you to know that Heavenly Crust was established to make the best-tasting thin crust pizza anywhere and they find great joy in donating 50% of their profits to Christian charities.

Great pizza that gives half their profits to charity and gives back to the community? Definitely pizza that makes a difference. Sounds like heaven to me.

Ordering is easy online for pickup or delivery. Go to www.heavenlycrust.com to get started. The shop is located at 2311 Cross Timbers Rd, Ste. 304, right next to Sprouts. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are closed Sunday. Make sure to tell them we sent you!