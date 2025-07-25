Northlake increases property tax relief for elderly, disabled homeowners

Northlake Town Council unanimously voted to increase the homestead exemption for elderly and disabled homeowners up to $200,000 on Thursday evening.

There wasn’t much discussion by council when they arrived at the item on the agenda.

Council had three options to choose from.

The first option would increase the exemption to $125,000, the second would increase it to $150,000 and the third would increase it to $200,000.

Council quickly motioned to increase the exemption to the highest, $200,000 option.

“This is tax relief for Northlake residents,” said Mayor Brian Montini after the vote. “Courtesy of your Northlake Town Council.”

As a result, the town’s revenue will decrease by $135,000.

The exemption will affect homeowners over the age of 65 or with disabilities. It will apply to the Northlake portion of a homeowner’s tax bill.