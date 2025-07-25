Keep Flower Mound Beautiful to clean up around Grapevine Lake Saturday

A clean up of Grapevine Lake is being hosted by Keep Flower Mound Beautiful on Saturday as a way to keep the area clean for public use.

The July edition of the monthly clean up initiative will aim to clean up around North Park, Murell Park and the Twin Coves campground.

“It’s a very important event,” said Frank Reigelman, a KFMB board member. “It really gives our town a better look and feel and keeps big pieces of litter like glass bottles or abandoned appliances off of the trails.”

KFMB is partnering with Keep Grapevine Beautiful in the effort since the lake is a shared area between the two municipalities.

“It’s nice to join forces with them,” said Reigelman. “They have some resources that we don’t have like kayaks that people can use to pick up trash in the water, so it just gives us more options and ways to clean up.”

Any supplies for KFMB’s monthly cleanups are provided on-site, but the group always accepts donations of trash bags as a way to support clean up efforts.

July’s event at Grapevine Lake will start at 8 a.m. and last until 10 a.m.

For more information on KFMB or to sign up for future events, visit the organization’s website.