Argyle’s 2026 grads will walk the stage at new Argyle ISD Stadium

Argyle ISD announced on Thursday the graduating Class of 2026 will be the first to walk the stage at the district’s new stadium located on Argyle High School’s campus.

“We are so excited to celebrate on our own field for the very first time this spring,” Argyle High School Principal Shannon Knowles said. “There is something special about honoring our graduates in the heart of our own campus, a place filled with memories, traditions and the spirit of our community. I believe it will be the perfect backdrop to launch our seniors into the next chapter of their lives.”

Construction on the new stadium is expected to be completed in December 2025. It will hold 7,500 seats with 5,000 seats located on the home side.

The stadium will be located behind the school’s field house on the south side of campus.

Previously, Argyle’s graduation ceremonies were held at the University of North Texas.

“We are incredibly grateful to the University of North Texas for serving as host to AHS for many graduation ceremonies over the years,” said the district in a statement. “UNT has been a valued partner and we’re thankful for their continued support of AISD.”

Hosting graduation at a district facility gives Argyle more flexibility in choosing dates and times. It also helps avoid scheduling conflicts with UIL state activities and other events, according to the district.

“Most importantly, it gives our seniors the opportunity to graduate in front of family and friends, right at home,” said the district. “We look forward to celebrating this new chapter when the AHS seniors walk across the stage in May 2026.”

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8 p.m.