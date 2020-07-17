Lewisville man dies of COVID-19

A Lewisville man in his 60s has died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Friday.

“With the 42nd death due to COVID-19 in Denton County, we would like to express our thoughts and prayers to the individual’s family,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As the number of new cases continue to rise, it is imperative that we take steps to protect each other by continuing to physically distance, wear masks, and wash our hands to reduce exposure.”

DCPH also announced 160 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, as well as 66 new recoveries. There are now 2,113 active cases in the county and 2,610 total recoveries. Among those active cases are 12 Argyle residents, six people from Bartonville, six from Copper Canyon, six from Double Oak, 108 from Flower Mound, 17 from Highland Village, 336 from Lewisville, 14 from Roanoke and 283 from unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are waiting on COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.