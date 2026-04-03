Easter Sunrise Service at The Flower Mound is back again

The crosses are up and the sermon is written as the Easter Sunrise Service at The Flower Mound prepares for its 52nd event.

This year, the service will start at 6:45 a.m., a bit later than last year.

However, The Flower Mound foundation suggests guests arrive at 6 a.m. to allow time for parking and making the short hike up to where the service will take place.

The event will be hosted by The Summit Club of Flower Mound, The Women of Flower Mound and The Flower Mound Foundation, which owns the mound.

According to Summit Club member Don McDaniel, Trinity Presbyterian Church will host the service again, similar to last year.

However, McDaniel said any church is welcome to host if they reach out to the club. The event is also open to any members of the community, no matter their religion.

“We’ve been doing this very consistently, so it has really grown and become a community event,” he said. “It’s a fantastic way to enjoy nature and be on the mound with folks from the community, even if it isn’t necessarily a part of your faith.”

The Women of Flower Mound and Summit Club members will be handing out coffee and donuts as guests arrive.

Recently, the Flower Mound Fire Department did a controlled burn of The Flower Mound, so guests are advised to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes and bring blankets or chairs to sit on.

“The Flower Mound is a native prairie, so we suggest you leave your Easter Sunday best for later in the day,” said the foundation in a post to social media. “Plus, The Flower Mound was burned about a month ago, and although it has rained and is greening up, some ash may remain.”

For more information on the Summit Club, read here. For more information on the Women of Flower Mound, click here. And, for more information on the Flower Mound Foundation, click here.