Luxury men’s barbershop chain plans to open new location in Flower Mound

A new luxury salon for men is planned to open in Flower Mound.

Hammer and Nails Grooming Shop for Guys submitted plans to do work on a space at Robertson’s Creek Shopping Center in Flower Mound, where the chain is expected to open a new location.

The new barbershop will be located in Suite 120, according to a filing with the state, which is next to the Palm Beach Tan.

About $800,000 worth of construction and renovations to prepare the new location for opening will start on June 1 and are expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

Hammer and Nails’ website says it offers total man care.

That includes haircuts, skincare, shaves, beard grooming and a variety of pedicures and manicures.

“Your premier barbershop for men’s grooming experiences,” reads the brand’s website. “In a relaxed environment, designed with your privacy and comfort in mind.”

According to Hammer and Nails, guests can enjoy their experience in an oversized leather chair with a big screen TV, noise cancelling headphones and their favorite brew, spirit or mixed drink.

The nationwide chain, which also has locations in Mansfield and Frisco with another in Austin on the way, hopes to not be just another barbershop offering a basic haircut.

It aims to bring a unique, high-quality cut for its customers.

For more information, visit the luxury barbershop chain’s website.