Lewisville ISD to offer free meals over the summer

School is out for Lewisville ISD students, but the district doesn’t want its families to worry about feeding their kids over the summer.

The district is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meals program, which offers free, nutritious meals to all children and teens 18 and under.

According to LISD, there is no registration or ID required for the program.

“Good nutrition shouldn’t take a summer break,” said Yana Koleva, the resident manager of Lewisville ISD. “Summer Meals makes it easy for our community’s children to stay fueled and focused throughout the summer.”

The program offers free breakfast and lunch during dedicated periods of the day.

Lewisville ISD has 12 different locations across the district where students can eat their free meal.

Families can also find Summer Meal sites at the district’s website, text “FOOD” to 304-304 or call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).

The USDA’s Summer Meal program helps ensure children have access to healthy meals and snacks throughout the summer months when school meals are not available. Meals follow USDA nutrition guidelines and are served in a safe, supervised environment.