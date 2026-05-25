Spinal cord stimulation offers lasting peripheral neuropathy pain relief for diabetic patients

Diabetes is already something that requires close monitoring and consistent management to stay under control. So imagine what it’s like for those who must juggle those responsibilities with managing the debilitating effects of diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

For them, burning, tingling, and numbness in the feet and hands are everyday concerns, and sadly, the only way to limit those symptoms has been to control the diabetes itself and take medication.

Sometimes, those methods work—but more often than not, they don’t.

This is where spinal cord stimulation may be the game changer these patients and millions of other diabetic patients are looking for. Led by Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas offers spinal cord stimulation to provide relief for conditions ranging from back and neck pain to nerve pain, arm and leg pain, direct injuries to the spinal cord itself, and more.

“A few years ago, spinal cord stimulation was approved to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy, and it’s been a real difference-maker in terms of turning down the volume of the angry nerves and blocking pain signals,” Dr. Broadnax said. “We’ve seen it make major differences in people’s lives.”

How does it work, exactly?

Spinal cord stimulation is unique in that you can test its effectiveness before going through with the actual therapy. The first stage involves using a live X-ray machine to thread a small catheter-like lead into the epidural space between the spinal cord and vertebrae until it reaches the desired position.

From there, the leads are secured into place, and you’re taken to a recovery area while the leads are programmed to cover the areas where you are having pain.

“Over the last few years, we’ve helped roughly 30 to 40 diabetic patients, and the overall majority have done incredibly well,” Dr. Anderson added. “In the past, there simply weren’t a lot of treatments. This makes a huge difference; it really is an exciting therapy.”

To learn more about how Advanced Pain Institute of Texas can help you, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)